Sanofi Pasteur's developmental H5N1 vaccine shows efficacy in French study

The results of a recent study, published on-line in The Lancet, demonstrated that a candidate H5N1 influenza vaccine, which has been developed by French firm Sanofi Pasteur, generated an immune response at a range of dosages and was well-tolerated.
The trial was run as a randomized, open-label assessment of the efficacy of a range of vaccines, with and without adjuvants, in 300 healthy subjects aged 18 to 40. Participants were randomized to receive one of six inactivated split influenza A/Vietnam/1194/2004 (H5N1) vaccine formulations, in addition to being allocated one of three quantities of viral hemagglutinin. Each subject received the formulation via two intramuscular injections which were administered 21 days apart. The aim of the project was to determine the safety profile of the various formulations and to assess the immune response which they elicited.
Significant immune-response to all formulations
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze