Sanofi Pasteur sees record demand for Fluzone flu vacc

France's Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of the Sanofi Aventis group, says it has been contacted in record numbers by immunization providers requesting its Fluzone influenza virus vaccine for the 2006-2007 season. As a result, the firm says that all the vaccine scheduled to be produced has been pre-ordered, with the exception of the no preservative pediatric version of the product.
The company, which plans to manufacture around 50 million doses elsewhere in the USA by October this year, says that there is some room for additional volume based on customer need and production yield. The firm added that it has begun the construction of a new manufacturing facility that will double its current capacity when it comes on stream during the 2008-2009 influenza season.
