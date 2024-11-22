Sanofi Posts Good 1995 First-Half Sales

French pharmaceuticals and beauty products company Sanofi achieved sales growth in the first six months of 1995 of 3.6% on a comparable basis to 11.3 billion French francs ($2.35 billion). The company said that at constant exchange rates, turnover would have risen around 9%.
Sanofi's human health care business achieved sales of 9.2 billion francs, an increase of 5.1% on a comparable basis. During the current year, the pharmaceutical business is integrating sales from the territory that had previously been managed by Sterling Winthrop within the framework of the two companies' alliance. Business was particularly good in European markets and in North America.
Sanofi's diagnostics division registered continued growth driven by its automated ACCESS immunoassay system, which Sanofi says was in line with forecasts.
