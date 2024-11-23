Sanofi Reviews Diagnostics Strategy

French health care and beauty products group Sanofi, which entered thediagnostics market in 1985 with the acquisition of part of Institut Pasteur Production, is reviewing its strategy in this business sector.

The firm's affiliate, Sanofi Diagnostics Pasteur - in which Sanofi has a 72% stake, has announced a partnership and sales agreement with Beckman Instruments of the USA. The deal relates to Beckman's automated Access equipment for immunoanalysis. Christian Policard, president of SDP, said this does not mean Sanofi is leaving the diagnostics market and added that diagnostics have synergies with the pharmaceuticals sector.

The Beckman deal includes a 10-year partnership to develop Access tests in France.