Sanofi's 1996 Profits Rise 11%

Net earnings at Sanofi in 1996 were 1.74 billion French francs ($308.5million), an increase of 11%. Operating profits were up 3% to 3.53 billion francs. The firm said that the year was marked by the relative stability of the franc, except against the Japanese yen, which underwent a considerable decline, and very weak economic growth in Europe, with the exception of the UK, resulting in very intense competition. Details of the firm's 1996 sales were released last month (Marketletter February 17).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze