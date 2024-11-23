Sanofi "Satisfied" In Third Quarter

French health and beauty company Sanofi said that "satisfying trends were maintained" in the 1996 third quarter. The firm achieved total sales of just under 17 billion French francs ($3.3 billion) in the first nine months of 1996, up 1.5% or 2.9% at constant exchange rates.
Human health care turnover amounted to 13.8 billion francs, up 2.3% (3.9% CER). The firm said that the growth rate for pharmaceutical sales observed in the first half of 1996 was maintained thanks to major internationally established products. Sales growth was sustained in western Europe, up 7%, in central and eastern Europe turnover advanced 26%, in Asia it grew 17%, and in Latin America pharmaceutical revenues were up 8%. The firm noted that a decline in sales in the USA stabilized in the third quarter.
During the quarter, Sanofi filed for a product license approval for its antihypertensive agent irbesartan in the USA and in Europe.
