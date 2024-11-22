Sanofi Satisfied With 1994 Results

French health and beauty company Sanofi has said that financial results for 1994 were satisfactory and in line with expectations. For the year, sales amounted to 26.1 billion French francs ($5 billion), ahead of 1993 sales by 11.1%.
Sales of human health care products grew 17.6% to 14.8 billion francs. Within this sector, pharmaceutical sales were strong in northern Europe. Also, there were significant increases in Asia, and sales in North and South America, which were consolidated last year, were said to be satisfactory.
The group's diagnostics business attributed growth in the sector to the continued launch of its Access automated immunodiagnostic system.
