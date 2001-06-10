Sanofi-Synthelabo's Fasturtec launched in the UK, Germany

Sanofi-Synthelabo has launched Fasturtec (rasburicase), its recombinantform of the enzyme urate oxidase which is used for the treatment of acute hyperuricemia in hematological patients who are at risk of developing tumor lysis syndrome, in the UK and Germany. The UK launch represents the first market introduction for the product following its approval by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency in April (Marketletter April 9).

Rapid increases in uric acid plasma levels are often seen when chemotherapy is initiated for hematological cancers, especially in children with leukemia, and can lead to precipitation of uric acid in the kidneys and renal failure. This can be life-threatening and often requires treatment with dialysis. Administration of Fasturtec converts uric acid into allantoin, which is much more soluble and can be excreted by the kidneys.

Fasturtec has become the first and only product licensed to treat and prevent acute hyperuricemia in hematological cancer patients, and it works significantly faster and reduces the level of uric acid in the blood to a greater degree than allopurinol, which is commonly used along with hyperhydration in this setting. It is given as a once-daily, 30-minute intravenous infusion at a dose of 0.2mg/kg/day, immediately before and during the start of chemotherapy, for between five and seven days.