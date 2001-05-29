Sanofi-Synthelabo to buy out Indian JV

French drugmaker Sanofi-Synthelabo is to buy out the 50% stake held byTorrent Pharmaceuticals in the companies' joint-venture Sanofi-Torrent India. The reason for the buy-out is understood to be the decision taken by Torrent to market Sanofi-Synthelabo's antiplatelet drug Plavix/Iscover (clopidogrel) in India at a much lower price than the French firm wants.
Once the buy-out is completed, Torrent brands including its anti-Parkinson's agent Tidomet (levodopa/carbidopa) will be returned and Sanofi-Synthelabo will market its own drug products in India. However, Torrent will continue to make drugs for the French firm, which has no manufacturing base in India.
Torrent profits take a fall
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze