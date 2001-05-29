Sanofi-Synthelabo to buy out Indian JV

French drugmaker Sanofi-Synthelabo is to buy out the 50% stake held byTorrent Pharmaceuticals in the companies' joint-venture Sanofi-Torrent India. The reason for the buy-out is understood to be the decision taken by Torrent to market Sanofi-Synthelabo's antiplatelet drug Plavix/Iscover (clopidogrel) in India at a much lower price than the French firm wants.

Once the buy-out is completed, Torrent brands including its anti-Parkinson's agent Tidomet (levodopa/carbidopa) will be returned and Sanofi-Synthelabo will market its own drug products in India. However, Torrent will continue to make drugs for the French firm, which has no manufacturing base in India.

Torrent profits take a fall