Sanofi-Synthelabo ups rights on Avapro

French drugmaker Sanofi-Synthelabo says it has signed an agreement withBristol-Myers Squibb to increase its investment in the antihypertensive Avapro (irbesartan) in return for a larger cut of profits from the drug, which the firms co-promote. The company will make payments to B-MS starting this year through 2004, which are expected to total $400-$500 million.

As part of the agreement, both firms say that they are "committed to contribute even more actively to the promotion of Avapro in the USA," through an increased marketing effort; Sanofi-Synthelabo's share of sales force investment will increase from 30% to 50%. The companies also agreed that should one party wish to significantly reduce its share of investment in Avapro, the other can "maintain the appropriate level of investment required to support the product."

With this new agreement, Sanofi-Synthelabo says it is strengthening its position in the USA, where its sales force should reach 2,000 in 2002. Avapro had US sales of 288 million euros ($243.7 million) last year, out of global turnover of 665 million euros. The French firm added that sales of the drug should reach 1.5 billion euros by 2005.