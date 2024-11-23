Sanofi To Market Photofrin In USA

Sanofi Winthrop has agreed to market QLT PhotoTherapeutics's new light-activated drug, Photofrin (porfimer sodium), in the USA and the Caribbean. The agreement follows the recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration of Photofrin for use in the treatment of advanced esophageal cancer.
Under the licensing agreement, Sanofi Winthrop gains exclusive US marketing rights to Photofrin, as well as certain pipeline products including a second-generation benzoporphyrin compound already in clinical trials and additional light-activated compounds for cancerous and precancerous indications.
Terms And Conditions The financial commitment includes a $10 million access fee, comprised of a preferred stock purchase by Sanofi Winthrop and a cash payment. A further $16.5 million in milestone payments are possible for specified development of indications related to cancers of the lung, head and neck, as well as Barrett's esophagus, a precancerous condition. In addition, the agreement provides for QLT to receive reimbursement of manufacturing costs and royalty payments based on product sales.
