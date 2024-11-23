Sanofi To Sell Off Perfume Ranges

French pharmaceutical and beauty concern Sanofi has confirmed that its is looking for buyers for some of its perfume ranges. The company said last month when it announced its acquisition of the Sanofi Winthrop prescription drug business (Marketletter June 27) that it would divest non-core businesses to cover the cost of the acquisition.
The perfumes that are up for disposal are the Italian brands Krizia and Fendi, as well as its Stendhal range. Also, the company decided to put its US brands Perry Ellis and Geoffrey Beene up for sale towards the end of May.
Sanofi said recently that it would keep its core perfume lines, which include Yves Saint Laurent, Van Cleef and Arpels and Yves Rocher. However, the company also owns Oscar de la Renta and a decision has not yet been made about its future. Sanofi also has Roger et Gallet, which it has said it would like to market in a new distribution setup.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze