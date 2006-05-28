Friday 22 November 2024

Santarus Zegerid: better NAB control than Nexium/Prevacid

28 May 2006

San Diego, USA-based Santarus, a drugmaker focused on gastrointestinal disorders, presented strong clinical data on its proton pump inhibitor, Zegerid (omeprazole/sodium bicarbonate), at the Digestive Disease Week 2006 meeting.

The clinical study evaluated night-time gastric acidity in patients with nocturnal symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease who were treated with 40mg Zegerid powder for oral suspension, Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release capsules 40mg and Prevacid (lansoprazole) delayed-release capsules 30mg on an empty stomach at bedtime.

According to the firm, the results indicate that Zegerid allows fewer episodes of nocturnal acid breakthrough (NAB) than the comparator drugs, and that dosing the agent at bedtime on an empty stomach provided more rapid control of gastric acid in the first half of the night, a critical period for control.

