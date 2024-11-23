Saruplase Set For Spring 1998 Launch

Gruenenthal's new fibrin-specific thrombolytic saruplase (recombinantpro-urokinase) should be launched onto the market in the spring of 1998, said a spokesman for the company at the recent American Heart Association meeting.

An analysis of data from five trials involving 2,509 patients with myocardial infarction showed that saruplase is associated with a patency and mortality rate similar to Genentech's tPA product Activase (alteplase) and better than streptokinase. Stroke rates were comparable to both tPA and streptokinase. Saruplase is comparable to tPA, concluded the spokesman, who added that its primary advantage will be cost - Gruenenthal expects to make it available at a substantial discount to Activase.