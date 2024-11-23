Saruplase Set For Spring 1998 Launch

Gruenenthal's new fibrin-specific thrombolytic saruplase (recombinantpro-urokinase) should be launched onto the market in the spring of 1998, said a spokesman for the company at the recent American Heart Association meeting.
An analysis of data from five trials involving 2,509 patients with myocardial infarction showed that saruplase is associated with a patency and mortality rate similar to Genentech's tPA product Activase (alteplase) and better than streptokinase. Stroke rates were comparable to both tPA and streptokinase. Saruplase is comparable to tPA, concluded the spokesman, who added that its primary advantage will be cost - Gruenenthal expects to make it available at a substantial discount to Activase.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze