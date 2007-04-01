Satraplatin cuts Pain and PSA level at Ph III

USA-based drugmaker Pharmion and Germany's GPC Biotech say that data from a Phase III trial of satraplatin, an anticancer drug that is under assessment as a second-line therapy for hormone-refractory prostate cancer, indicate that the agent brings about a statistically-significant reduction in pain response. Treated patients also achieved a drop in prostate-specific antigen levels, which is a key diagnostic indicator of the disease.
The findings, which were announced at the 22nd annual European Association of Urology Congress in Berlin, Germany, are from an updated analysis of the SPARC trial in which patients with advanced disease received either satraplatin plus prednisone, or prednisone alone.
In the trial, pain response was measured using a combination of pain intensity, assessed according to McGill-Melzack criteria, and patient analgesic use. The results showed that 24.2% of the satraplatin plus prednisone group achieved a reduction in pain response, compared with 13.8% of the control arm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze