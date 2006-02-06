Savient regains Nasdaq listing

New Jersey, USA-based Savient Pharmaceuticals, an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing novel therapeutic products for unmet medical needs, says that it has received written notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel of its determination of the company's compliance with the requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq National Market.
As a result of Savient's compliance, the firm expects that its trading symbol will be restored to SVNT effective on the open of the market on February 2.
