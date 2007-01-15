Friday 22 November 2024

Savient restructures following generic appro

15 January 2007

New Jersey, USA-based Savient Pharmaceuticals says that, following the launch of its A-B rated authorized generic of oxandrolone tablets, an Oxandrin brand equivalent product manufactured and supplied through Savient and now distributed by Watson Pharmaceuticals, as part of a restructuring of its commercial operations, the firm will discontinue its 19 person Oxandrin field sales force. Oxandrin is Savient's oral anabolic agent for the treatment of involuntary weight loss, a frequent and sometimes life-threatening condition associated with numerous disease states. Savient will continue to distribute the Oxandrin brand product.

"We have been anticipating potential generic competition for Oxandrin for three years and, in preparation, had previously downsized our field sales force and only promoted our product to the highest physician prescribers," said Christopher Clement, chief executive of Savient. "With the introduction of generic products, it no longer makes sense for us to promote the branded product. Our focus remains on the successful development of Puricase (PEG-uricase), which is currently in Phase III clinical trials as a therapeutic for treatment-failure gout. The discontinuation of our Oxandrin sales force does not affect our commercialization strategy for Puricase," concluded Mr Clement.

