Saving Medicare Is A US Voters' Priority

Voters in the 1996 US Presidential elections appear to have put arelatively high priority on ensuring the future viability of Medicare, according to an article in last week's Journal of the American Medical Association. However, many voters said they don't believe it is necessary to make major cuts in future Medicare spending.
Working from two election day exit polls and three national opinion surveys, Robert Blendon and colleagues at Harvard University, Boston, examined what the 1996 Presidential and Congressional election results say about health care - and what message they send to elected officials, the health care community and the American people.
Age Differences They found that views on Medicare were influenced strongly by the age of the voter; Medicare/social security (29%) ranked as the top issue among voters aged 60 years or more, and only 8% of voters younger than 30 cited this issue. 50% of those who said Medicare/social security was the most important issue in deciding their Presidential vote were aged 60-plus.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze