SB And Aviron Partner For EBV Vaccine

US biopharmaceutical company Aviron and SmithKline Beecham have joined forces for the development and commercialization of vaccines against Epstein-Barr virus, the causative agent in infectious mononucleosis.
Primarily, the collaboration will focus on an Aviron subunit vaccine currently in preclinical development. The firm's other vaccines are mainly live products. Responsibility for clinical trials, manufacturing and commercialization of the product will be taken by SB. In return, SB will have exclusive rights to produce and market any products resulting from the collaboration, including both therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Aviron and SB will collaborate on the distribution of the vaccine in the USA.
