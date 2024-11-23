SB Completes Phase III Lyme Disease Vaccine Trial

SmithKline Beecham has completed its first Phase III trial of itscandidate vaccine to prevent Lyme disease, and says it now plans to file for approval in the USA before the end of the year. Meantime, the company has announced plans to develop a different formulation of the vaccine for the European market.
Lyme disease is caused by various strains of the bacteria Borrelia, and is transmitted by the bite of infected ticks. Wooded areas harbor mice and deer infected with the bacteria, and ticks that feed on the infected animals become the vectors which transmit the infection to humans.
SB's US Phase III trial involved over 10,000 vaccinees in New England, the mid-Atlantic region and the Midwest. Results from the study were reviewed by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, which agreed that the vaccine was effective and recommended that trial participants who previously received placebo should now be offered vaccination; this crossover was a stipulation of the trial protocol. Data from the trial are not yet publicly available but have been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal for publication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze