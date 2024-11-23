SB Expands Rights To Testosterone Patch

SmithKline Beecham has expanded its agreement with TheraTech regarding the latter's transdermal testosterone patch. SB will now market the product in eastern and western European territories (excluding Spain, Portugal, France and Scandinavia), Australia and New Zealand.
The patch is intended for the treatment of male hypogonadism, and employs Thera-Tech's proprietary permeation enhancers, anti-irritant and liquid reservoir system design. Theratech will receive fees and milestone payments totalling "several million dollars" and will retain manufacturing rights. The agreement also grants TheraTech copromotion rights in some of the above markets, after a period of exclusivity for SB.
Last year, TheraTech and SB signed a similar marketing and distribution agreement concerning the US and Canadian markets. A New Drug Application for the patch was filed with the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, generating a $2 million milestone for TheraTech. If approved, the patch will be marketed in the USA as Androderm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze