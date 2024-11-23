SB Expands Rights To Testosterone Patch

SmithKline Beecham has expanded its agreement with TheraTech regarding the latter's transdermal testosterone patch. SB will now market the product in eastern and western European territories (excluding Spain, Portugal, France and Scandinavia), Australia and New Zealand.

The patch is intended for the treatment of male hypogonadism, and employs Thera-Tech's proprietary permeation enhancers, anti-irritant and liquid reservoir system design. Theratech will receive fees and milestone payments totalling "several million dollars" and will retain manufacturing rights. The agreement also grants TheraTech copromotion rights in some of the above markets, after a period of exclusivity for SB.

Last year, TheraTech and SB signed a similar marketing and distribution agreement concerning the US and Canadian markets. A New Drug Application for the patch was filed with the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, generating a $2 million milestone for TheraTech. If approved, the patch will be marketed in the USA as Androderm.