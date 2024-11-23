SB Makes Makes New Appointments To New Research Group

Anglo-American drug company SmithKline Beecham has appointed three senior researchers in bioinformatics. Chris Rawlings, previously with the UK Imperial Cancer Research Fund; Jim Fickett, formerly at the Los Alamos National Laboratory; and Randy Smith, formerly of the Baylor College of Medicine, will form the nucleus of a new research group, part of an overall bioinformatics effort planned by SB to include over 50 scientists and engineers by the end of 1996.
David Searls, group director of bioinformatics at SB said: "these appointments are just a beginning. Much more work obviously needs to be done. But the committment SB has already made clearly demonstrates our determination at the highest levels to create a premier center of excellence for this emerging technology."
Headquarters To Shift To USA? Meantime, an article in the UK's Independent on Sunday suggested that the company is planning to shift its corporate headquarters from the UK to the USA to cut costs and simplify its management structure. The article said that the move would mean the loss of a minimum of 500 jobs in the UK. SB, whose chief executive Jan Leschly has relocated to the USA, has denied the intention of a transfer of the company's HQ.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze