SB Names Surgipharm As Uganda Agent

SmithKline Beecham has appointed Surgipharm as its new agent in Uganda.According to its managing director, Kinny Nayr, Surgipharm will offer unique products not currently available in Uganda.

He added in an interview that SB "will, for the first time, produce medicines specifically for the Ugandan market, which will be made to the same exacting quality as its branded medicines, at competitive prices so that poor people will have the chance to have quality care at an economical price."

Surgipharm also plans to sell branded products which in most cases have no competitors or alternatives, and will also act as distributor for another UK drugmaker, Glaxo Wellcome.