SB Pulls Studies Of Cortech's Bradycor

SmithKline Beecham has suspended all human clinical trials of Cortech's bradykinin antagonist Bradycor (SB-238592), for the treatment of traumatic brain injury, in response to what Cortech describes as "anomalous" results from a small pharmacokinetic study in rats in which an unexplained mortality was seen in the test animals.
SB notified the clinical investigators of the human trials after finding the result, directing them to suspend all the trials pending clarification of the situation.
Cortech maintains that investigations to date strongly suggest that the results of the pharmacokinetic rat study "were due to a technical issue in the preparation or administration of the dosing solutions rather than an effect of the drug substance itself."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze