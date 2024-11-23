SB's Denavir Cleared For Cold Sores In USA

SmithKline Beecham's antiviral drug Denavir (penciclovir) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of recurrent cold sores in adults. It is the first and only topical antiviral cream to be cleared by the FDA for this indication.
Denavir will be marketed by SmithKline Beecham Consumer Healthcare, and will be available by prescription. The drug was recently launched in the UK under the brandname Vectavir for the same indication and is currently under review by regulatory authorities in other major markets.
SB has forecast a launch of the product in the USA in early 1997, and is reportedly in negotiations with the FDA regarding potential over-the-counter use of the drug for cold sores.
