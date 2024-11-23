SB's Engerix B For Portuguese Program

SmithKline Beecham says it has won a tender to provide the Portuguese Ministry of Health with 400,000 doses of its Hepatitis B vaccine, Engerix B.

The MoH's decision "is also affirmation of SB's significant and developing partnership with the Ministry," according to Cristiono Steidler, general manager of SB Pharmaceuticals in Portugal, who noted that earlier this year the company won the tender to provide over 2 million doses of its polio vaccine. "SB now has clear leadership in the polio and hepatitis B markets in Portugal," he said, which "will continue to pave the way for the introduction of new vaccines into the country."