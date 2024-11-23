SB's Infanrix Licensed In USA

SmithKline Beecham's diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussisvaccine, Infanrix, has been approved for marketing in the USA. The vaccine is indicated for immunization in infants and children from six weeks to seven years old. SB notes that Infanrix is the only acellular DTP vaccine which is proven to offer more protection than an older whole-cell pertussis vaccine manufactured by Connaught.

Infanrix has now been licensed in more than 10 countries, including Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium and Greece.