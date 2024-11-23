SB's Requip Gets Approval In The USA

SmithKline Beecham has been granted approval in the USA for its newtreatment for Parkinson's disease, Requip (ropinirole). The company said that it would launch the product there in the next few weeks. It is approved both as an initial therapy in early-stage disease and as an adjunctive treatment with levodopa in more advanced disease. Requip has also been approved in Canada (Marketletter September 8), and is currently rolling out across Europe. Analysts have estimated its peak sales potential at $320 million.