SB's ReQuip Launched In USA

SmithKline Beecham has launched its non-ergoline dopamine D2 agonist,ReQuip (ropinirole) in the USA for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The company received clearance to market ReQuip from the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (Marketletter September 29).

ReQuip is licensed for use in patients with early Parkinson's (without levodopa) and in patients with advanced Parkinson's (with levodopa). One study, in 147 patients with early Parkinson's, demonstrated that 44% of the ropinirole-treated group did not require levodopa supplementation over a 12-month period, compared to 22.4% of the placebo group.

ReQuip has been made available in five different doses (0.25mg, 0.5mg, 1mg, 2mg and 5mg) at a wholesale acquisition cost "significantly less than older, first-generation ergoline dopamine agonists," says the company.