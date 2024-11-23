SB's Seroxat Better Tolerated Than Faverin?

SmithKline Beecham's selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor agent Seroxat (paroxetine) is as effective as Solvay-Duphar's Faverin (fluvoxamine) in the treatment of major depression but causes significantly fewer side effects, according to a study published in the journal Human Psychopharmacology (1994 9, 329-336).

In the study, researchers at 10 centers in Belgium and one in Luxembourg compared paroxetine with fluvoxamine in 120 patients in a six-week double-blind trial. 56 patients received paroxetine and 64 received fluvoxamine, at recommended doses, and were assessed using the Hamilton depression and anxiety scales and by global clinical assessment at the end of weeks one, two, four and six. Both groups showed a similar and consistent pattern of improvement in depressive symptoms during the course of the study.

The total number of patients reporting at least one adverse event was not significantly different between the two treatment groups (paroxetine 52% versus fluvoxamine 64%), but patients in the paroxetine group reported significantly fewer severe adverse reactions (13% versus 28%, p value <0.05). The most commonly reported adverse events were gastrointestinal, particularly nausea which occurred in just under 20% of patients in both groups.