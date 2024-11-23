SB's Tritanrix HB Cleared By EMEA

SmithKline Beecham has been granted approval through the centralized European registration procedure to market Tritanrix HB, the first in a new series of pediatric vaccines now being developed by the company, in its bid to get the maximum number of immunizations with a single product.

Tritanrix HB adds hepatitis B to SB's already established diphtheria, tetanus and whole-cell pertussis product, and is the first human vaccine to be approved by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency. The World Health Organization and the Children's Vaccine Initiative have both recommended that hepatitis B be included in the global immunization program by 1997.