SB's Twinrix Launched In Its First Market

SmithKline Beecham has launched the first vaccine which confersprotection against both hepatitis A and hepatitis B viruses, two of the world's most common travel-related infections, onto the UK market.

Twinrix Adult is indicated for the adult market, ie those aged 16 or above, who are at risk for either infection. Targeted individuals will be those who travel to high-risk destinations including Africa, Asia, the Far and Middle East and parts of South America. SB specifically recommends the vaccine for people who travel to or live in rural areas, those who may require medical or dental treatment during their stay, are likely to have sex abroad, have existing chronic illnesses and health care workers at occupational risk of HBV.

Cost And Compliance Advantages? The combination represent a saving of several pounds over receiving SB's monovalent vaccines for HAV and HBV, Havrix and Engerix B respectively. The National Health Service price for Twinrix is L27.14 ex-VAT, which compares with L21.60 for Havrix and L12.74 for Engerix B.