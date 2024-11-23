SB's UK Launch With Testosterone Patch

SmithKline Beecham has launched its Andropatch (transdermal testosterone), a prescription-only treatment for hypogonadism in men with testosterone-deficiency, in the UK, its second market after the USA.

Hypogonadism has an incidence of approximately 0.4%-1% in males, or about five in every 1,000 men. It can result from a disease of the testes, known as primary hypogonadism, or via damage or disease to the hypothalamo-pituitary axis (secondary hypogonadism). This affects the circulating levels of the gonadotrophins, follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone, which results in a decreased production of the androgen testosterone.

Hypogonadism can occur either pre- or post-puberty. In the latter situation, there is a marked reduction in facial and bodily hair, a shrinking of the testicles, lack of libido, reduced sperm count, impotence and potential infertility. The individual often feels very tired and depressed, and muscular bulk begins to diminish. If the condition is left untreated it may predispose the person to the development of osteoporosis in later life.