SB Speaks Out On US Tobacco Settlement

SmithKline Beecham Consumer Healthcare, which developes and marketssmoking cessation products, has issued a statement following the proposed settlement in the USA with tobacco companies regarding the effects of tobacco on smokers' health.

SBCH says that any treatment to help smokers quit the habit that is funded by the settlement must be administered by an organization with a proven commitment to and experience in fighting tobacco addiction.

As well as the need for organizations such as the American Cancer Society to play a role in delivering the treatment to ensure that the complete range of smokers' needs are met, SBHC believes that treatment should be limited to those therapies that are proven safe and effective by the US Food and Drug Administration and are included in the treatment guidelines from the Agency on Health Care Policy and Research.