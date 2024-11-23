SB Speaks Out On US Tobacco Settlement

SmithKline Beecham Consumer Healthcare, which developes and marketssmoking cessation products, has issued a statement following the proposed settlement in the USA with tobacco companies regarding the effects of tobacco on smokers' health.
SBCH says that any treatment to help smokers quit the habit that is funded by the settlement must be administered by an organization with a proven commitment to and experience in fighting tobacco addiction.
As well as the need for organizations such as the American Cancer Society to play a role in delivering the treatment to ensure that the complete range of smokers' needs are met, SBHC believes that treatment should be limited to those therapies that are proven safe and effective by the US Food and Drug Administration and are included in the treatment guidelines from the Agency on Health Care Policy and Research.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze