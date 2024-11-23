Saturday 23 November 2024

SB/WRAIR's Malaria Vaccine Shows Promise

20 January 1997

SmithKline Beecham and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research haveannounced promising clinical results with an experimental malaria vaccine, developed by SB's Belgian affiliate SmithKline Beecham Biologicals in collaboration with the WRAIR.

The clinical challenge trial was conducted at the WRAIR (with US Food and Drug Administration authorization) and involved three groups of volunteers who received different formulations of an experimental vaccine, plus a control group of non-vaccinated volunteers. Six of the seven volunteers given the most complex formulation of the vaccine remained free of infection, while all the non-vaccinated volunteers became infected. In those receiving less complex formulations of the vaccines only marginal protection against infection was observed. The vaccine that successfully prevented infection by the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum consisted of an antigen preparation referred to as RTS,S, and in a proprietary form is designated SB AS2.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze