Scherer In Deals With Sankyo, Elan

RP Scherer Corp has signed two agreements with major pharmaceuticalcompanies regarding Zydis technology, the group's fast-dissolving drug delivery system.

The deal with Japanese drugmaker Sankyo relates to formulations of an unnamed leading compound from Sankyo's product portfolio in Zydis dosage form. Under the terms of the agreement, Sankyo will pay Scherer undisclosed sums to develop the product and, in exchange, Sankyo will obtain exclusive worldwide marketing rights.

Meantime, the group's Scherer DDS unit and Elan Corp's Elan Pharma International subsidiary have agreed to extend the latter's Zydis selegiline licensing accord to include Europe, where it is currently under review for marketing approval. Elan currently holds marketing rights for the oral treatment for Parkinson's disease in the USA, Canada and other markets.