SCHERER IN UK DRUG DELIVERY DEAL

R P Scherer of the USA has entered into an agreement with UK-based Co-ordinated Drug Development over two novel drug delivery systems. Subsidiary Scherer DDS is to fund a feasibility assessment of the two systems for a period of 12 months, in return for an exclusive option to acquire or license the technology at the end of the evaluation period.
One of the systems relates to two unique patent-pending innovations which combine to improve the delivery of pharmaceutical compounds to the lung. A carrier material has been designed which enhances drug loading, and a new dry powder inhaler design offers improved penetration of the drug to the lungs, according to R P Scherer, which adds that the hope is that the system may be suitable for delivery of peptide and protein-based therapies.
The second system is a patented oral controlled-release tablet technology which promises the "unique ability to accelerate the release of a compound as it passes through the gastrointestinal tract." Because, normally, the degree of absorption of a drug tends to decrease as it moves down the tract, this system should enable the delivery of blood levels of drug which are significantly less variable than with existing technologies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze