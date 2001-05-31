Schering AG acquires 24.5% of Molypharma

Schering AG of Germany is to acquire a 24.5% stake in the Spanishradiopharmaceuticals company Molypharma, through a purchase of the former's subsidiary in Spain. The other principal shareholders in Molypharma are the industrial manufacturing group Enusa (51%) and the Spanish finance company Masaveu Group (24.5%). No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Schering describes Molypharma as an innovative company active in the establishment and operation of "radiopharmacies," as well as installations for production of radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals for use in positron emission tomography. The activities are complemented by a logistics system which permits the fast distribution of radiopharmaceutical products.

Michael Rook, head of Schering's diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals division, said that with Molypharma's products "complementing our range, another step has been taken to expand our radiopharmaceutical business."