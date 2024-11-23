Schering AG Boasts Sales Rise in 1st Qtr

German company Schering AG achieved a 5% increase in sales in the first quarter of 1996. When expressed in local currencies the growth in turnover was 7%, said the company. An estimated 400 million Deutschemarks ($262 million) was said to be the cost of a strong D-mark in 1995. The firm expects turnover for the full year to rise 9%, driven by sales of its treatment for multiple sclerosis, Betaferon (interferon beta-1a). The firm is fighting potential competition to the product in the USA (see also this issue page 23).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze