Schering AG Boasts Sales Rise in 1st Qtr

German company Schering AG achieved a 5% increase in sales in the first quarter of 1996. When expressed in local currencies the growth in turnover was 7%, said the company. An estimated 400 million Deutschemarks ($262 million) was said to be the cost of a strong D-mark in 1995. The firm expects turnover for the full year to rise 9%, driven by sales of its treatment for multiple sclerosis, Betaferon (interferon beta-1a). The firm is fighting potential competition to the product in the USA (see also this issue page 23).