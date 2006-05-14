Schering AG completes divestment of CIS bio

Schering AG says that its French subsidiary, Schering SAS has completed the transfer of the radiopharmaceutical business of CIS bio international to a consortium formed by the Belgian companies Ion Beam Applications and the Institut National des Radioelements. The respective agreement was signed on February 22.
As part of the transaction, the consortium has acquired Schering's current radiopharmaceutical business while the drugmaker continues to focus on the promising innovative diagnostic fields of magnetic resonance imaging, computer tomography and optical as well as molecular imaging.
