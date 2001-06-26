Schering AG confident about full-year 2001

Schering AG of Germany says it is confident of meeting its net profitand sales targets for 2001, expecting a strong fourth quarter to make up for underperformance in the second and third reporting periods. Klaus Pohle, the firm's chief financial officer, told Reuters that he still expected net earnings to rise 15%-20% this year, while sales should climb 9%-10%. Operating profit is forecast to increase 3%.
"We expect sales in the second and third quarters to lie below target, while they will be stronger in the fourth quarter," Mr Pohle said, adding that this confidence is based on the impact of new product launches in the USA before the end of the year.
