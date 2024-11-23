Schering AG Gets Go-Ahead For Leiras

The German Cartel Office has granted Schering AG approval for its acquisition of the Finnish company Huhtamaki's pharmaceutical business Leiras (Marketletters passim).

In a statement, Schering said that through the acquisition of Leiras, which was completed on September 2, it expands its product portfolio in the areas of fertility control and hormone therapy. The know-how that the Finnish firm brings to the table in development and production will result in good growth opportunities in the future. Schering added that Leiras will continue to operate autonomously under its own name within the Schering AG group.