Schering AG Gets Go-Ahead For Leiras

The German Cartel Office has granted Schering AG approval for its acquisition of the Finnish company Huhtamaki's pharmaceutical business Leiras (Marketletters passim).
In a statement, Schering said that through the acquisition of Leiras, which was completed on September 2, it expands its product portfolio in the areas of fertility control and hormone therapy. The know-how that the Finnish firm brings to the table in development and production will result in good growth opportunities in the future. Schering added that Leiras will continue to operate autonomously under its own name within the Schering AG group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze