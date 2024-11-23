Saturday 23 November 2024

Schering AG Issues Profit Warning

13 November 1997

German drugmaker Schering AG, despite posting a 27% increase in netprofits of 364 million Deutschemarks ($213.6 million) for the nine months to end-September, has issued a profit warning for 1998. The firm's chief financial officer, Klaus Pohle, told a press conference that he foresees full-year 1998 profit growth in single-digit percentage numbers. This news sent Schering shares down 7.80 marks to 163 marks.

Sales for the period rose 21% to just under 4.7 billion marks, with fertility control products (helped by the acquisition of Jenapharm and Leiras in the second half of 1996) contributing 1.58 billion marks and up 35%, therapeutics 1.41 billion marks and 38% higher, diagnostics 1.2 billion marks (-4%), dermatology 317 million marks (+4%) and other areas of the business a further 199 million marks.

Betaferon/Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) has been Schering's top-selling product since 1996. Turnover in Europe increased from 110 million marks to 221 million marks, but in the USA sales dropped off 14% to 235 million marks, due to increased competition. Worldwide, sales of the product were 502 million marks, a rise of 27% on the like, 1996 period. The USA and Latin America were particularly good for Schering's fertility control products, it says, while its diagnostics business continued to be exposed to pricing pressures.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze