Saturday 23 November 2024

Schering AG Launches New HRT Patch In UK

17 March 1997

Schering Health Care, the UK subsidiary of Schering AG, has launchedEthical Holding's combination estrogen/progestogen transdermal patch for use in hormone replacement therapy in the UK. According to the company this is the "first advanced-generation matrix HRT combination patch to be launched anywhere in the world."

The patch will be manufactured by Ethical Holdings, which developed the product, and will be marketed in the UK under the brand name Nuvelle by Schering, which will also market the product in other European countries once approval has been granted under the mutual recognition procedure.

Nuvelle utilizes Ethical's Jenderm drug-in-adhesive technology and is a monthly pack containing 14 days worth of estradiol-only patches, and 14 days of combination 17-beta estradiol and Schering's proprietary progestogen, levonorgestrel. It is indicated for the relief of hot flushes in peri- and post-menopausal women.

