Schering AG Posts 13% Sales Hike For 1996

German drugmaker Schering AG, reporting its preliminary 1996 results,says that sales increased 13% to 5.3 billion Deutschemarks ($3.2 billion). When adjusted for the effects of the acquisitions of Medrad Inc (in 1995), and the Leiras and Jenapharm groups, the increase was just under 8%.

Driving the growth, according to Schering, was the "outstanding performance of our subsidiaries in America and Europe." And in Latin America it profited from better economic operating conditions in Schering's most important markets. Overall exchange rate developments had no effect since positive developments in the US dollar and European currencies were compensated by the depreciation of the Japanese yen.

Added to this, Schering notes, was an upsurge in sales of most recently-introduced products, in particular Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) and Fludara (fludarabine). Sales of the multiple sclerosis drug Betaseron in the USA, the company says, declined only 4%, despite the introduction of a competitor (Biogen's Avonex; interferon beta-1a). Overall, Betaseron turnover was up 34% at 553 million marks. Betapace (sotalol) and Fludara, with growth rates of over 40% each, contributed more than 100 million marks to group sales.