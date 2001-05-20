Schering AG's Yasmin registered in USA

Schering AG of Germany has been granted approval in the USA for Yasmin(drospirenone and ethinylestradiol), a low-dose, monophasic oral contraceptive which was first launched in Germany in November last year. The product is unique on the market, according to Schering, because its novel progestin component (drospirenone) is very similar to progesterone in its effects and can counteract estrogen-mediated water retention, as well as having antiandrogen properties. Schering's US subsidiary, Berlex Laboratories, is planning to introduce the new product in early June.
