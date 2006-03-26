Friday 22 November 2024

Schering AG's Yaz gets FDA go ahead

26 March 2006

German pharmaceutical company Schering AG says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for its monophasic oral contraceptive Yaz (3mg drospirenone and 20mcg ethinyl estradiol). The drug, which is a new low-dose formulation of the firm's leading contraceptive Yasmine, is designed for use in a new 28-day treatment regimen consisting of 24 days of active hormone pills and four days of placebo.

"The Yaz approval is an important milestone for Schering. This significantly adds to the blockbuster potential of our Yasmine product family," commented Hubertus Erlen, chairman of the executive board of Schering. Dr Erlen added that the product would provide a valuable contribution to the firm's ongoing success and future growth potential around the world.

Meanwhile, Phil Smits, Schering's head of gynecology and andrology, said that the compound offered women an innovative oral contraceptive which combines its unique advantages with a convenient 24-day treatment regimen.

