Schering AG to focus on special markets

Berlin, Germany-based drugmaker Schering AG is to expand its leadingrole in special pharmaceutical markets, but will not be embarking on a new strategy. These were hints emerging from the new company chairman, Hubertus Erlen, ahead of the firm's Annual General Meeting on April 19.

Mr Erlen made it clear that he wants continuity, noting that current leading roles in drug markets have to be expanded with the acquisition of related areas of business, especially in the USA, where Schering aims to double its sales over the next five years. The therapeutics division - one of four strategic business units in the group - will be refocused with the emphasis on the US market, and it was noted that a Schering board member, Lutz Lingau, has already been operational in the USA since early last year.

Schering has a full product pipeline, including what will be new products to the USA: its hormone patch for the treatment of menopausal symptoms, Climara, which has recently received US approval; and its new oral contraceptive Yasmin, which was launched in Germany last November and is selling well, the firm noted in reported 2000 results (Marketletter February 12).