Schering AG to partner with NetGenics for gene database

Schering AG is to partner with the privately-held US informaticscompany NetGenics to build a comprehensive corporate gene database on a worldwide basis.
The database will be used to integrate gene data across the Schering Group, including Schering AG's US subsidiary Berlex Labs, with the aim of providing a single, central point of access to curated and annotated gene, sequence and expression data.
Using proprietary technology from NetGenics' Component Library, such as scientific datamarts, bioinformatics software components and query engines, plus IBM's Discoverylink technology, NetGenics will build a custom gene data integration solution to support collaboration and data sharing, and provide easy access to public and proprietary gene resource databases, says Schering.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze