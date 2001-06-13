Schering AG to partner with NetGenics for gene database

Schering AG is to partner with the privately-held US informaticscompany NetGenics to build a comprehensive corporate gene database on a worldwide basis.

The database will be used to integrate gene data across the Schering Group, including Schering AG's US subsidiary Berlex Labs, with the aim of providing a single, central point of access to curated and annotated gene, sequence and expression data.

Using proprietary technology from NetGenics' Component Library, such as scientific datamarts, bioinformatics software components and query engines, plus IBM's Discoverylink technology, NetGenics will build a custom gene data integration solution to support collaboration and data sharing, and provide easy access to public and proprietary gene resource databases, says Schering.