Schering-Plough And Sequus Link For Caelyx

US companies Schering-Plough and Sequus Pharmaceuticals have entered into an international marketing agreement relating to the latter's doxorubicin HCl product which is marketed in the USA as Doxil for the treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma, and elsewhere as Caelyx.

Under the terms of the agreement, S-P gets exclusive rights to distribute, market and sell Caelyx worldwide, except for the USA, Japan and certain small markets subject to prior distribution arrangements. The agreement provides for a joint development team to coordinate the clinical development of Caelyx for the oncology market.

Caelyx has received marketing clearance from the European Union, and S-P will commence marketing of the product in certain EU countries, applying for pricing approvals from individual EU countries when required.