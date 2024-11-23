Schering-Plough And Sequus Link For Caelyx

US companies Schering-Plough and Sequus Pharmaceuticals have entered into an international marketing agreement relating to the latter's doxorubicin HCl product which is marketed in the USA as Doxil for the treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma, and elsewhere as Caelyx.
Under the terms of the agreement, S-P gets exclusive rights to distribute, market and sell Caelyx worldwide, except for the USA, Japan and certain small markets subject to prior distribution arrangements. The agreement provides for a joint development team to coordinate the clinical development of Caelyx for the oncology market.
Caelyx has received marketing clearance from the European Union, and S-P will commence marketing of the product in certain EU countries, applying for pricing approvals from individual EU countries when required.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze